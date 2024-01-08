SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Engineering Escherichia coli for constitutive production of monophosphoryl lipid A vaccine adjuvant.

Jan 08, 2024

  • Hyunjung Jin

    Chemical and Biological Integrative Research Center, Biomedical Research Division, Korea Institute of Science and Technology, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Yuhyun Ji

    Chemical and Biological Integrative Research Center, Biomedical Research Division, Korea Institute of Science and Technology, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Department of Life Sciences, Korea University, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Jinsu An

    Chemical and Biological Integrative Research Center, Biomedical Research Division, Korea Institute of Science and Technology, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Division of Bio-Medical Science & Technology, KIST School, Korea National University of Science and Technology, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Da Hui Ha

    V Plant 125, Wonmudong-gil, Dongsan-myeon, EuBiologics., Co., Ltd., Chuncheon-si, Gangwon-do, Republic of Korea.

    Ye-Ram Lee

    V Plant 125, Wonmudong-gil, Dongsan-myeon, EuBiologics., Co., Ltd., Chuncheon-si, Gangwon-do, Republic of Korea.

    Hye-Ji Kim

    V Plant 125, Wonmudong-gil, Dongsan-myeon, EuBiologics., Co., Ltd., Chuncheon-si, Gangwon-do, Republic of Korea.

    Choon Geun Lee

    V Plant 125, Wonmudong-gil, Dongsan-myeon, EuBiologics., Co., Ltd., Chuncheon-si, Gangwon-do, Republic of Korea.

    Wooyeon Jeong

    Doping Control Center, Korea Institute of Science and Technology, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Ick Chan Kwon

    Medicinal Materials Research Center, Biomedical Research Division, Korea Institute of Science and Technology, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Eun Gyeong Yang

    Biomedical Research Division, Korea Institute of Science and Technology, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Ki Hun Kim

    Doping Control Center, Korea Institute of Science and Technology, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Chankyu Lee

    V Plant 125, Wonmudong-gil, Dongsan-myeon, EuBiologics., Co., Ltd., Chuncheon-si, Gangwon-do, Republic of Korea.

    Hak Suk Chung

    Chemical and Biological Integrative Research Center, Biomedical Research Division, Korea Institute of Science and Technology, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Division of Bio-Medical Science & Technology, KIST School, Korea National University of Science and Technology, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

