Enhanced Blood Glucose Control Following Colorectal Surgery: The Impact of a Clinical Pharmacist-Driven Glycemic Management Approach

The following is a summary of “Improved postoperative blood glucose control through implementation of clinical pharmacist driven glycemic management model after colorectal surgery,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Surgery by Smith, et al.

Maintaining good glycemic control after surgery is crucial, as poor control has been associated with various adverse outcomes. These include increased mortality, cardiovascular complications, stroke, infection, impaired wound healing, and prolonged hospital stay.

In the retrospective multicenter study, researchers evaluated the difference in mean blood glucose levels postoperatively between a pharmacist-driven glycemic management model and standard care in patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus undergoing colorectal surgery. Secondary objectives included assessing hyperglycemic events, severe hyperglycemia, hypoglycemia, postoperative infection rates, and rates of endocrinology consultations.

A total of 186 patients were included in the study, with 120 in the pharmacist-driven cohort and 66 in the standard care cohort. The pharmacist-managed group demonstrated significantly lower mean blood glucose levels (133.9 vs. 148.3 mg/dL, 95% CI [-17 to -11], P < 0.001), significantly fewer hyperglycemic events (9.6% vs. 20.5%, P < 0.0001), and a non-significant reduction in hypoglycemic events (0.7% vs. 1.2%, P = 0.1443).

Expanding the postoperative care team to include pharmacists for managing postoperative blood glucose levels resulted in improved glycemic control. The approach has the potential to enhance patient outcomes in the postoperative period.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(22)00826-1/fulltext