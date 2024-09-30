SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Enhanced clindamycin delivery using chitosan-coated niosomes to prevent Toxoplasma gondii strain VEG in pregnant mice: an experimental study.

Sep 30, 2024

  • Mitra Sadeghi

    Toxoplasmosis Research Center, Communicable Diseases Institute, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Student Research Committee, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Seyed Abdollah Hosseini

    Toxoplasmosis Research Center, Communicable Diseases Institute, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Department of Parasitology and Mycology, Faculty of Medicine, Mazandaran University of Medical Science, Sari, PC 48168-95475, Iran.

    Shahabeddin Sarvi

    Toxoplasmosis Research Center, Communicable Diseases Institute, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Department of Parasitology and Mycology, Faculty of Medicine, Mazandaran University of Medical Science, Sari, PC 48168-95475, Iran.

    Pedram Ebrahim Nejad

    Pharmaceutical Sciences Research Center, Hemoglobinopathy Institute, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Department of Pharmaceutics, Faculty of Pharmacy, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Hossein Asgaryan Omran

    Department of Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, Mazandaran University of Medical Science, Sari, Iran.

    Zohre Zare

    Department of Anatomical Sciences, Molecular and Cell Biology Research Center, Faculty of Medicine, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Shirzad Gholami

    Toxoplasmosis Research Center, Communicable Diseases Institute, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Department of Parasitology and Mycology, Faculty of Medicine, Mazandaran University of Medical Science, Sari, PC 48168-95475, Iran.

    Alireza Khalilian

    Biostatistics Department, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Seyedeh Melika Ahmadi

    Pharmaceutical Sciences Research Center, Hemoglobinopathy Institute, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Fatemeh Hajizadeh

    Toxoplasmosis Research Center, Communicable Diseases Institute, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Student Research Committee, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Department of Parasitology and Mycology, Faculty of Medicine, Mazandaran University of Medical Science, Sari, PC 48168-95475, Iran.

    Mostafa Tork

    Toxoplasmosis Research Center, Communicable Diseases Institute, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Student Research Committee, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran.

    Department of Parasitology and Mycology, Faculty of Medicine, Mazandaran University of Medical Science, Sari, PC 48168-95475, Iran.

    Ahmad Daryani

    Toxoplasmosis Research Center, Communicable Diseases Institute, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Sari, Iran. daryanii@yahoo.com.

    Department of Parasitology and Mycology, Faculty of Medicine, Mazandaran University of Medical Science, Sari, PC 48168-95475, Iran. daryanii@yahoo.com.

    Laboratory of Molecular Parasitology, Scientific Center of Zoology and Hydroecology, NASRA, 7P. Sevak St., 0014, Yerevan, Armenia. daryanii@yahoo.com.

    Sargis A Aghayan

    Laboratory of Molecular Parasitology, Scientific Center of Zoology and Hydroecology, NASRA, 7P. Sevak St., 0014, Yerevan, Armenia.

