Enhanced clindamycin delivery using chitosan-coated niosomes to prevent Toxoplasma gondii strain VEG in pregnant mice: an experimental study.

Congenital toxoplasmosis occurs when a pregnant woman becomes infected with Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii) for the first time. Treatment typically involves antimicrobial medications, with spiramycin commonly used to prevent transmission. However, spiramycin’s effectiveness is limited due to poor placental penetration. Clindamycin, another antibiotic, can cross the placenta but reaches the fetus at only half the maternal concentration. Encapsulating the drug in chitosan-coated niosomes (Cs-Nio) could enhance its effectiveness by targeting specific organs and ensuring sustained release. To address the challenges of using clindamycin, a niosome-coated chitosan system was investigated for treating congenital toxoplasmosis caused by the VEG strain of T. gondii in an animal model.

Pregnant mice were infected with VEG strain of T. gondii on the 12th day of pregnancy, followed by treatment with various drugs across six groups. The treatments included chitosan-coated niosomes loaded clindamycin (Cs-Nio-Cli) and other controls. Parasitological evaluations (microscopic examination and real-time PCR), along with histopathological and immunological assessments were conducted to assess treatment efficacy. Finally, statistical analysis was conducted using GraphPad Prism 8.0 and SPSS 26, comparing test and control groups with T test and Mann-Whitney test. A p ≤ 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

The study found that treatment with Cs-Nio-Cli significantly reduced the number of T. gondii cysts in the brain and eyes (97.59% and 92.68%, respectively) compared to the negative control group. It also mitigated inflammatory changes, prevented cell death, and reduced vascular cuffs in the brain. In addition, Cs-Nio-Cli treatment decreased bleeding, placental thrombosis, and inflammatory cell infiltration in the placenta while improving eye tissue health by reducing retinal folds and bleeds. Immunologically, nanoclindamycin treatment resulted in lower TNF-α cytokine levels and higher IL-10 levels, indicating an enhanced anti-inflammatory response.

Although Cs-Nio-Cli demonstrates promise in reducing the transmission of congenital toxoplasmosis and mitigating the effects of congenital toxoplasmosis, additional research is necessary to determine the optimal treatment regimens for the complete eradication of the parasite in the fetus.

