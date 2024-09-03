Enhanced Compression Points for GON, TON, and LON in Headache Diagnosis and Treatment

Photo Credit: freepik

The following is a summary of “An anatomical analysis of the occipital nerve complex: an essential tool for the application of occipital nerve blocks,” published in the August 2024 issue of Neurology by Saglam et al.

Occipital nerve blocks are vital for pinpointing and treating headache disorders.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study determining the compression points of the greater occipital nerve (GON), third occipital nerve (TON), and lesser occipital nerve (LON), commonly targeted in occipital nerve blocks, and to devise an easy method for the detection.

They dissected 43 cadavers for GON, 41 for TON, and 26 for LON to identify potential compression points. To measure these points, a 1 × 1 cm sectioned, rigid, transparent tool was placed on the external occipital protuberance. Viewing the cadaveric head from above, they recorded the coordinates for each point separately.

The results showed 6, 4, and 1 potential entrapment points for the GON, TON, and LON, respectively. Significant distances between the GON’s origin from the lower border of the obliquus capitis inferior muscle and the TON’s emergence from the C2-C3 vertebrae to the posterior midline, based on sides (P=0.040). Similarly, a statistically notable change was observed between genders for the distance from where the LON arose at the posterior edge of the sternocleidomastoid muscle to the posterior midline (P=0.002).

Investigators concluded that the developed method could effectively pinpoint and block the GON, TON, and LON compression points, aiding in diagnosing and treating headaches like migraines, cervicogenic headaches, occipital neuralgia, and cluster headaches.

Source: bmcneurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12883-024-03814-w