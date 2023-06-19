The following is a summary of “Increments in visual motion coherence are more readily detected than decrements,” published in the May 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Wei, et al.

Understanding how information is accessed and processed in the cerebral cortex to guide behavior is a challenging task in systems-level neuroscience. Recent optogenetic experiments conducted in mouse primary visual cortex (V1) have revealed an intriguing asymmetry in the sensitivity of mice to optically-induced changes in V1 spiking. Specifically, mice are more sensitive to increases in neuronal spiking than decreases of similar magnitude and time course. It suggested that the readout of signals from the cortex in mice may rely preferentially on spike rate increases.

To investigate whether humans exhibited a similar asymmetry, the researchers measured thresholds for detecting changes in motion coherence of dynamic random dot stimuli. The middle temporal visual area (MT), known to be involved in discriminating random dot stimuli, was the focus of the study due to its well-characterized responses to dynamic random dots at the level of individual neurons. While both increases and decreases in motion coherence have heterogeneous effects on MT responses, it has been observed that, on average, increases in coherence lead to more pronounced firing rate increases in MT neurons.

Consistent with the findings, the study revealed that human subjects were more sensitive to random dot motion coherence increments than decrements. The magnitude of this difference in detectability corresponded to the expected disparity in neuronal signal-to-noise associated with MT spike rate increases driven by coherence increments and decrements. The results supported the idea that the circuit mechanisms responsible for reading out cortical signals in humans exhibit relatively less sensitivity to decrements in cortical spiking compared to increments.

Overall, the study provided further evidence suggesting that cortical readout circuits prioritized spike rate increases, highlighting a potential underlying principle in information processing within the cerebral cortex.

Source: jov.arvojournals.org/article.aspx?articleid=2785643