Enhanced Efficacy of FURS and Potassium Sodium Hydrogen Citrate for Uric Acid Renal Stones

The following is a summary of “Flexible ureteroscopy combined with potassium sodium hydrogen citrate (PSHC) intervention improves the stone-free rate (SFR) for 20–30 mm uric acid renal stones,” published in the February 2025 issue of BMC Urology by Huang et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of flexible ureteroscopy (FURS) combined with potassium sodium hydrogen citrate (PSHC) for treating 20–30 mm uric acid renal stones.

They analyzed outcomes of patients with 20–30 mm uric acid renal stones treated with FURS and holmium lithotripsy from July 2021 to May 2024. They included 60 patients who received FURS with PSHC and 70 who underwent FURS alone. They assessed demographic data, stone characteristics, surgical details, and perioperative outcomes. Stone-free status was defined as no stones on computed tomography.

The results showed that 130 patients were analyzed. No significant differences were found between groups in gender, age, body mass index (BMI), comorbidities, stone burden, density, number, or laterality. Operation time, American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) score, postoperative stay, and complication rate were similar. The combined group had higher costs (P < 0.01) but achieved a higher stone-free rate (96.7% vs. 85.7%, P = 0.029), Wisconsin Stone Quality of Life score (124.63 vs. 114.44, P < 0.01), and urine pH (6.63 vs. 5.50, P < 0.01) at 4 weeks.

Investigators found that FURS combined with PSHC was an effective and safe treatment for 20–30 mm uric acid renal stones compared to a single procedure.

