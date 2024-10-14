SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Enhanced hepatoprotective effects of empagliflozin and vitamin D dual therapy against metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis in mice by boosted modulation of metabolic, oxidative stress, and inflammatory pathways.

Oct 14, 2024

Experts: Wesam F Farrash,Shakir Idris,Mohamed E Elzubier,Elshiekh B A Khidir,Akhmed Aslam,Abdulrahman Mujalli,Riyad A Almaimani,Ahmad A Obaid,Mahmoud Z El-Readi,Mohammad A Alobaidy,Afnan Salaka,Afnan M Shakoori,Alaa M Saleh,Faisal Minshawi,Jamil A Samkari,Sallwa M Alshehre,Bassem Refaat

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Wesam F Farrash

    Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences, Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

    Shakir Idris

    Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences, Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

    Mohamed E Elzubier

    Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Medicine, Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

    Elshiekh B A Khidir

    Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences, Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

    Akhmed Aslam

    Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences, Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

    Abdulrahman Mujalli

    Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences, Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

    Riyad A Almaimani

    Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Medicine, Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

    Ahmad A Obaid

    Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences, Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

    Mahmoud Z El-Readi

    Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Medicine, Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

    Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Pharmacy, Al-Azhar University, Assiut, Egypt.

    Mohammad A Alobaidy

    Department of Anatomy, Faculty of Medicine, Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

    Afnan Salaka

    Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences, Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

    Afnan M Shakoori

    Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences, Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

    Alaa M Saleh

    Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences, Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

    Faisal Minshawi

    Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences, Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

    Jamil A Samkari

    Department of Family and Community Medicine, Faculty of Medicine in Rabigh, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

    Sallwa M Alshehre

    Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences, Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

    Bassem Refaat

    Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences, Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

