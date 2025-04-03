Enhanced Recovery Pathway with Erector Spinae Plane Block for Pain and Opioid Reduction

Photo Credit: AI

The following is a summary of “Reducing pain and opioid use: Implementation of an enhanced recovery pathway for percutaneous nephrolithotomy with an erector spinae plane block,” published in the March 2025 issue of Current Urology by Saxton et al.

Researchers conducted a prospective study on an Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) pathway with a preoperative erector spinae plane (ESP) block for percutaneous nephrolithotomy, which improved pain control and reduced opioid use postoperatively.

They created an ERAS pathway for percutaneous nephrolithotomy with a preoperative ESP block and multimodal analgesia. Patient charts were retrospectively reviewed and divided into two cohorts: ERAS pathway and traditional pain control. Postoperative morphine equivalents were the primary outcome, while secondary outcomes included nursing pain scores, opioid prescriptions for home, and quality of life. Mann-Whitney U and χ2 tests were used for continuous and categorical variables, respectively.

The results showed 60 patients with ERAS and 70 in the traditional cohort. Postoperative morphine equivalents were lower (17.0 vs 39.9, P < 0.01), and nursing pain scores decreased (2.4 vs 3.6, P < 0.01). Fewer patients with ERAS needed opioid prescriptions for home (53% vs 80%, P < 0.01). Quality of life was similar, and no adverse events occurred.

Investigators found that an ERAS pathway with a preoperative ESP block and multimodal analgesia reduced morphine equivalents and nursing pain scores. Future randomized prospective studies with the ERAS protocol were considered.

