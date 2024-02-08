Enhancing Access to Advanced Rheumatologic Therapy Through the Coordinator Role

The following is a summary of “Use of Coordinator Role Improves Access to Rheumatologic Advanced Therapy,” published in the February 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Farrer et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to identify and address factors causing delays in initiating advanced therapies, including biologics and targeted synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs, through plan-do-study-act cycles to reduce time to treatment initiation.

They conducted a retrospective chart review to identify factors contributing to delays in initiating advanced therapy. The primary outcome measured was the duration in days from the rheumatologist’s recommendation to the patient’s initiation of advanced therapy. They introduced an Advanced Therapy Coordinator role to streamline the process, enhance communication, and implement a safety checklist.

The results showed that among 125 patients reviewed, 18 were excluded. Before the intervention, the median wait time was 82.0 days (IQR 46.0-80.5), which improved to 49.5 days (IQR 34.0-69.5) during the intervention period (April 2021 to January 2022). Post-intervention, there was evidence of nonrandom variation. Similar nonrandom variation was observed in the latter baseline data (March 2020 to March 2021).

Investigators concluded that a dedicated coordinator role facilitates communication, speeding up advanced therapy initiation.

