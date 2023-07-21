Enhancing Allergen Classification in ICD-11: An Optimization Approach

The following is a summary of “Optimization of the allergen classification of the International Classification Of Diseases, 11th Revision (ICD-11),” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Tanno, et al.

Accurate identification of allergens is critical for appropriate risk assessment, personalized treatment, and tailored advice to patients with allergies and their caregivers. However, allergens have not been incorporated into the World Health Organization International Classification of Diseases (ICD). For a study, researchers outlined the process of selecting allergens to be integrated into the ICD, 11th Revision (ICD-11) structure and presented the outcomes.

The Logical Observation Identifiers Names and Codes database, which includes 1,444 allergens, served as the basis for the selection process. Two independent experts used specific technical criteria to choose allergens initially. The next step involved evaluating the real-life relevance of each allergen based on the frequency of requests for them.

Out of the 1,444 allergens in the database, 1,109 (76.8%) were selected in the first step, with substantial agreement between the experts (Cohen κ = 8.6). After analyzing real-life data, an additional 297 globally relevant allergens were chosen and categorized as plants (36.4%), drugs (32.6%), animal proteins (21%), mold and other microorganisms (1.5%), occupational allergens (0.4%), and miscellaneous allergens (0.5%).

The stepwise approach allowed for selecting the most relevant allergens for practical use, marking the initial phase in establishing an allergen classification for the WHO ICD-11. The endeavor was in line with the construction of the pioneering section for allergic and hypersensitivity conditions in the ICD-11, signifying the timely and indispensable introduction of an allergen classification in clinical practice.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(23)00371-8/fulltext