Enhancing Anticoagulant Decision-Making in Advanced Kidney Disease

The following is a summary of “Facilitating active participation in anticoagulant decisions in advanced kidney disease: co-production of a question prompt list,” published in the January 2025 issue of Nephrology by Parker et al.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) increases the risk of thrombotic and bleeding events, complicating anticoagulant decisions. No tools currently assist in these decisions for patients with CKD.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to co-produce materials supporting shared decision-making for anticoagulant use in advanced CKD.

They conducted focus groups to explore views on anticoagulant prescribing, analyzing data thematically using Makoul and Clayman’s shared decision-making model, and employed co-production methods with 3 meetings to develop a question prompt list based on the themes.

The results showed that a question prompt list was co-produced for patients starting anticoagulant therapy. The questions reflected participants’ experiences with shared decision making, emphasizing treatment risks and follow-up arrangements.

Investigators developed a co-produced question prompt list to support shared decision-making for anticoagulant initiation in advanced CKD. This list could be incorporated into national guidelines to enhance patient involvement in treatment decisions.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-025-03966-y