The following is a summary of “Improving Uptake of Cancer Genetic Risk Assessment in a Remote Tailored Risk Communication and Navigation Intervention: Large Effect Size but Room to Grow,” published in the May 2023 issue of Oncology by Kinney, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to compare the effectiveness of different interventions in increasing the uptake of cancer genetic risk assessment (CGRA) among women with ovarian or high-risk breast cancer, with a specific focus on a phone-based tailored risk counseling and navigation intervention (TCN) compared to usual care (UC) and mailed targeted print (TP) education.

The three-arm randomized trial recruited women with ovarian or high-risk breast cancer from cancer registries in Colorado, New Jersey, and New Mexico. Participants in the TP group received educational brochures by mail. Participants in the TCN group received the educational brochure, an initial phone-based psychoeducational session with a health coach, a follow-up letter, and a navigation phone call.

The average age of participants was 61 years, with 25.4% identifying as Hispanic, 5.9% as non-Hispanic Black, and 17.5% living in rural areas. At 6 months, a higher percentage of women in the TCN group received CGRA (18.7%) compared to the TP group (3%; odds ratio, 7.4; 95% CI, 3.0 to 18.3; P < .0001) and the UC group (2.5%; odds ratio, 8.9; 95% CI, 3.4 to 23.5; P < .0001). There were no significant differences in CGRA uptake between the TP and UC groups. Commonly reported barriers to genetic counseling included lack of provider referral (33.7%) and cost (26.5%), while anticipated difficulty coping with test results (14.0%) and cost (41.2%) were barriers for genetic testing.

The TCN intervention resulted in a higher uptake of CGRA among geographically and ethnically diverse women with high-risk breast and ovarian cancer. Remote personalized interventions incorporating evidence-based health communication and behavior change strategies have the potential to increase CGRA among women recruited from statewide cancer registries.

Source: ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.22.00751