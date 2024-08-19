Enhancing diagnostic precision in EBV-related HLH: a multifaceted approach using F-FDG PET/CT and nomogram integration.

The hyperinflammatory condition and lymphoproliferation due to Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-associated hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) affect the detection of lymphomas by F-FDG PET/CT. We aimed to improve the diagnostic capabilities of F-FDG PET/CT by combining laboratory parameters.

This retrospective study involved 46 patients diagnosed with EBV-positive HLH, who underwent F-FDG PET/CT before beginning chemotherapy within a 4-year timeframe. These patients were categorized into two groups: EBV-associated HLH (EBV-HLH) (n = 31) and EBV-positive lymphoma-associated HLH (EBV + LA-HLH) (n = 15). We employed multivariable logistic regression and regression tree analysis to develop diagnostic models and assessed their efficacy in diagnosis and prognosis.

A nomogram combining the SUVmax ratio, copies of plasma EBV-DNA, and IFN-γ reached 100% sensitivity and 81.8% specificity, with an AUC of 0.926 (95%CI, 0.779-0.988). Importantly, this nomogram also demonstrated predictive power for mortality in EBV-HLH patients, with a hazard ratio of 4.2 (95%CI, 1.1-16.5). The high-risk EBV-HLH patients identified by the nomogram had a similarly unfavorable prognosis as patients with lymphoma.

The study found that while F-FDG PET/CT alone has limitations in differentiating between lymphoma and EBV-HLH in patients with active EBV infection, the integration of a nomogram significantly improves the diagnostic accuracy and also exhibits a strong association with prognostic outcomes.

