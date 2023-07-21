Enhancing Diagnostic Yield: TAMRA in Giant Cell Arteritis Evaluation

The following is a summary of “Added diagnostic yield of temporal artery magnetic resonance angiography in the evaluation of giant cell arteritis,” published in the June 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Junek, et al.

For a retrospective cohort study, researchers sought to assess the utility of temporal artery magnetic resonance angiography (TAMRA) in identifying alternative diagnoses to giant cell arteritis (GCA) and to evaluate its role in diagnosing intracranial vasculitis in patients with suspected GCA.

The study was conducted at St Joseph’s Healthcare in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, from February 2007 to April 2020. It included 340 individuals who underwent TAMRA for a potential diagnosis of GCA. Patient demographics, diagnosis, and imaging findings were extracted, and a descriptive analysis was performed.

Among the 340 patients who underwent TAMRA, 126 (37.1%) were diagnosed with GCA. Interestingly, TAMRA revealed findings indicative of alternative diagnoses in 14 (4.1%) patients. The findings were primarily related to the temporomandibular joint, orbit, and meninges. Additionally, 18 (14.3%) patients diagnosed with GCA showed intracranial vascular changes suggestive of intracranial vasculitis. Notably, one patient experienced a stroke attributed to intracranial GCA.

TAMRA demonstrated its utility in diagnosing GCA and proved useful in identifying other significant abnormalities, helping rule out GCA in some cases. Moreover, intracranial vasculitis was observed in a notable proportion of GCA patients, warranting further investigation to understand its clinical impact. The study highlighted the potential of TAMRA as a valuable tool in diagnosing and ruling out GCA while also offering insights into other conditions affecting local structures.

