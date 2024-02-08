Enhancing Eyedrop Instillation Techniques in Glaucoma Patients Through Self-Video Feedback

Photo Credit: Palmihelp

The following is a summary of “Effects of self-video feedback on the eyedrop instillation techniques of glaucoma patients: a prospective randomized controlled trial,” published in the February 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Lee et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the efficacy of educating glaucoma patients on instillation techniques through self-video feedback.

They studied 62 glaucoma patients who self-administered eyedrops, randomly assigning them to either the self-video feedback or control group through block randomization. Both groups were instructed to instill eyedrops, with videos recorded. The control group received an educational video only, while the self-video feedback group provided both an educational video and received feedback using their own recorded instillation video. After one month, their instillation techniques were re-recorded and evaluated based on ten steps. The primary outcome was the proportion of patients correctly performing each step of eyedrop instillation, with the most significant improvement seen in avoiding the touch of the dropper to the eyelid or eyelash.

Investigators concluded that video feedback significantly improves glaucoma patients’ eyedrop instillation technique compared to traditional education.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10792-024-02941-0