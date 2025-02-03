Enhancing GP Training With Recorded Consultation Feedback

Photo Credit: Aree Sarak

The following is a summary of “What can we learn from pandemic educational methods?: military general practice trainees’ attitudes to feedback from recorded consultations,” published in the October 2024 issue of Primary Care by Welch and Willman.

Recorded consultations aid in developing consultation skills for general practice speciality trainees (GPSTs). The pandemic’s shift to online platforms led to the introduction of the recorded consultation assessment (RCA), which enhanced trainee feedback methods.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore military GPSTs’ attitudes toward using recorded consultations for feedback.

They completed a questionnaire, followed by a focus group with a representative sample. Descriptive statistics analyzed the quantitative data, while reflexive thematic analysis was used for qualitative data. Triangulation was performed using a meta-matrix.

The results showed respondents agreed on the usefulness of recorded consultations for developing consultation and communication skills. Perceived trainer attitudes significantly influenced GPSTs’ use of the tool. The RCA improved attitudes by offering free access to online platforms, simplified consent procedures, secure data storage, and better feedback quality.

Investigators found that pre-pandemic studies cited equipment access and consent procedures as barriers to using recorded feedback. The pandemic and RCA introduced online resources, resulting in largely positive GPST learning experiences.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/14739879.2024.2412600#abstract