The following is a summary of “A Better Understanding of Pediatric Autoimmune Pancreatitis: Over 13 Years of Experience,” published in the May 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Tirado, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to compare the usefulness of the 2011 International Consensus Diagnostic Criteria (ICDC) for Autoimmune Pancreatitis with the 2018 INSPPIRE criteria (INternational Study Group of Pediatric Pancreatitis: In search for a cuRE) in pediatric autoimmune pancreatitis (P-AIP).

They retrospectively analyzed the demographics and clinical, laboratory, radiological, and histological findings of 11 children diagnosed with AIP between 2008 and 2021 in two tertiary hospitals.

The study included 6 girls with a median age at diagnosis of 12.5 years (range 2.8–15.7). Abdominal pain was the most common symptom, and pancreatic enzyme elevation was observed in 10 patients. Serum immunoglobulin G4 was elevated in one patient. Magnetic resonance imaging showed pancreatic head enlargement in 10 patients and general, pancreatic enlargement in one patient. Pancreatic and papilla tissue samples were obtained from 9 patients. All patients received corticosteroids (prednisolone), and four patients also received azathioprine. According to the ICDC, all patients were classified as probable or non-otherwise specified AIP. However, according to the INSPPIRE criteria, all patients were classified as AIP. Using the INSPPIRE criteria would have avoided unnecessary biopsies in 6 patients who responded well to corticosteroid treatment.

The findings suggested that the INSPPIRE criteria helped diagnose P-AIP. Using the ICDC in pediatric patients may delay the diagnosis and lead to unnecessary invasive tests. The INSPPIRE criteria can aid in the timely diagnosis of P-AIP and help avoid unnecessary procedures in children with suspected autoimmune pancreatitis.

