Enhancing Osteoclast Differentiation through circ_0029463-mediated Regulation of the miR-134-5p/Rab27a Axis

The following is a summary of “circ_0029463 promotes osteoclast differentiation by mediating miR-134-5p/Rab27a axis,” published in the February 2024 issue of Surgery by Tang et al.

This study aimed to investigate the impact of the circ_0029463/miR-134-5p/Rab27a axis on osteoclast differentiation induced by RANKL.

The researchers utilized RT-qPCR and western blotting to assess the expression levels of circ_0029463, miR-134-5p, and Rab27a in osteoporotic patient tissues and RANKL-induced osteoclasts. Osteoclast differentiation was confirmed via TRAP staining, and osteoclast biomarkers such as NFATc1, TRAP, and CTSK were measured. The interactions between circ_0029463, miR-134-5p, and the Rab27a axis were investigated using RIP, dual-luciferase reporter gene, and RNA pull-down assays.

Increased circ_0029463 and Rab27a levels and decreased miR-134-5p expression were observed in osteoporotic patient tissues and RANKL-induced osteoclasts. Inhibition of circ_0029463 expression or overexpression of miR-134-5p suppressed RANKL-induced osteoclast differentiation, which was counteracted by Rab27a overexpression. Furthermore, circ_0029463 acted as a sponge for miR-134-5p, increasing Rab27a expression.

Their findings suggest that circ_0029463 facilitates osteoclast differentiation by sequestering miR-134-5p, thereby alleviating its inhibitory effect on Rab27a expression.

Source: josr-online.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13018-024-04610-5