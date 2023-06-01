The following is a summary of “Driving Outcomes and Improving Documentation with Long-Wave Infrared Thermography in a Long-term Acute Care Hospital,” published in the April 2023 issue of Critical Care by Holster, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to implement a hospital-acquired pressure injury (HAPI) prevention and treatment protocol in long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs) using long-wave infrared thermography (LWIT) technology as a tool for patient skin assessments and to evaluate its effectiveness in reducing HAPI rates and increasing healing rates of all PIs, including those present on admission.

A 75-day evaluation was conducted in which LWIT was used to image every PI in all patients admitted to the facility. The resulting photographic and thermal images were used to immediately implement treatment and prevention measures. In addition, the skin care team created new PI treatment and prevention bundles to be used in conjunction with LWIT. The effectiveness of the program was evaluated over ten months.

After the 75-day evaluation, LTACH made LWIT a permanent tool in its HAPI treatment and prevention program. Over ten months, the LTACH sustained a zero HAPI rate using the new treatment and prevention program, including LWIT.

Implementing a HAPI prevention and treatment protocol using LWIT technology for patient skin assessments effectively reduced HAPI rates. It increased the healing rates of all PIs, including those present on admission. The use of LWIT has become common practice in this facility and may have implications for other healthcare facilities looking to reduce HAPI rates. The LTACH facility maintained a zero HAPI rate for ten months after the implementation of LWIT, demonstrating the effectiveness of the approach.

