Enhancing Palliative Care Education in Child Neurology Training

The following is a summary of “Pediatric Palliative Care Education in Child Neurology Residency: A National Needs Assessment,” published in the January 2025 issue of Pediatric Neurology by Lin et al.

Child neurologists play a critical role in managing patients with complex neurological conditions, many of whom experience high symptom burdens and uncertain prognoses. As a result, primary palliative care competencies are essential for child neurology trainees to provide comprehensive, patient-centered care. However, the extent of formal PC education within child neurology residency programs in the United States remains unclear. To assess current educational exposure and identify gaps, researchers conducted a national survey-based needs assessment targeting child neurology residents and residency programs. Surveys were disseminated through direct recruitment of program directors and coordinators, as well as the Child Neurology Society Connect platform.

Responses were analyzed using descriptive statistics, with exploratory post-hoc comparisons between specific training levels and educational experiences. A total of 79 residents and 18 residency programs participated, representing all U.S. census regions and multiple postgraduate training years. Findings revealed significant variability in curricular and clinical exposure to six core pediatric PC topics. Only 17 residents (22%) had participated in a dedicated PC rotation, while three programs (17%) mandated such a rotation, and 13 programs (72%) offered PC as an elective. Notably, increasing PGY level and elective PC experience were associated with greater confidence in serious illness communication, neuro prognostication, and palliative symptom management. Despite these gains, both residents and program leaders expressed a strong interest in expanding pediatric PC education within neurology training. These findings underscore the need for a more structured and comprehensive approach to integrating PC principles into child neurology residency curricula.

Given the growing recognition of palliative care’s role in improving patient outcomes and quality of life, incorporating formalized PC training could better equip future child neurologists with the skills necessary to navigate complex medical decision-making, communicate effectively with families, and manage distressing symptoms in pediatric patients. Addressing these educational gaps through curriculum development, enhanced clinical exposure, and faculty mentorship would not only strengthen trainees’ competencies but also contribute to improved interdisciplinary collaboration in the care of children with serious neurological conditions.

The study highlights the current strengths and limitations of pediatric PC education in child neurology residency programs and emphasizes the need for continued efforts to ensure that trainees are adequately prepared to deliver high-quality palliative care.

Source: pedneur.com/article/S0887-8994(25)00027-X/abstract