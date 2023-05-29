The following is a summary of “Value of Applying a Continuous Nursing Model Based on Virtual Platforms for Patients with Colostomy or Ileostomy,” published in the April 2023 issue of Critical Care by Hao, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the potential application of continuous nursing training using a comprehensive virtual platform for patients with colostomy or ileostomy.

A total of 100 patients with colostomy or ileostomy were divided equally into two groups: the control group and the experimental group. The control group received standardized routine care, while the experimental group received continuous nursing care through a virtual platform. Both groups were followed up with regular weekly telephone calls. One week and three months after discharge, participants completed various questionnaires, including the Stoma Care Self-efficacy Scale, Exercise of Self-care Agency Scale, State-Trait Anxiety Inventory, Short Form-36 Health Survey Questionnaire, and a questionnaire on postoperative complications.

Patients in the experimental group, who received continuous care through the virtual platform, demonstrated significantly higher scores in self-efficacy (P = .029), self-care responsibility (P = 0.030), state anxiety, and trait anxiety (both Ps < .001) and mental health (P < .001) compared to the control group one week after discharge. At three months post-discharge, the experimental group showed significant advantages in all dimensions of self-efficacy, self-care ability, mental health, and quality of life questionnaires compared to the control group (P < .001). Additionally, complications in the experimental group were significantly lower (P < .0001).

The continuous nursing model based on a virtual platform effectively enhances the self-care ability and self-efficacy in patients with colostomy or ileostomy following colorectal cancer. In addition, the model promoted improved quality of life and psychological well-being while reducing the incidence of complications after discharge.

Source: journals.lww.com/aswcjournal/Fulltext/2023/04000/The_Value_of_Applying_a_Continuous_Nursing_Model.8.aspx