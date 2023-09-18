Enhancing Perioperative Cardiac Risk Re-estimation with Surgical Apgar Score

The following is a summary of “Improved Re-estimation of Perioperative Cardiac Risk Using the Surgical Apgar Score: A Retrospective Cohort Study,” published in the July 2023 issue of Surgery by Daza et al.

To evaluate the efficacy of the Surgical Apgar Score (SAS) in enhancing the reassessment of perioperative cardiac risk. The SAS is a novel medical risk index incorporating three significant and readily measurable intraoperative parameters (blood loss, heart rate, mean arterial pressure) to forecast outcomes. When utilized in conjunction with conventional preoperative risk indices, the uncertain prognostic significance of the SAS needs to be well-established. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on adults aged 18 years and above who underwent elective noncardiac surgery at a quaternary care hospital in Canada between 2009 and 2014. The primary outcome measure was postoperative acute myocardial injury. The Severity Assessment Score (SAS), with a range of 0-10, was determined by evaluating the intraoperative estimated blood loss, the lowest recorded mean arterial pressure, and the lowest documented heart rate from the electronic medical records.

The incremental predictive value of the SAS (Severity of Acute Sickness), when combined with the Revised Cardiac Risk Index, was evaluated using measures such as discrimination (c-statistic), reclassification (integrated discrimination improvement, net reclassification index), and clinical utility (decision curve analysis). The study population consisted of 16,835 individuals, out of which 607 (3.6%) subjects experienced acute postoperative myocardial injury. The inclusion of the Subacute Stroke (SAS) in the Revised Cardiac Risk Index resulted in enhanced risk assessment, as indicated by improvements in the integrated discrimination improvement (2.0%; 95% CI: 1.5%–2.4%), continuous net reclassification index (54%; 95% CI: 46%–62%), and c-index.

The c-index increased from 0.68 (95% CI: 0.65–0.70) to 0.75 (95% CI: 0.73–0.77). In the context of decision curve analysis, incorporating the Surgical Apgar Score (SAS) into the Revised Cardiac Risk Index demonstrated an increased net benefit across all decision thresholds. When utilized alongside a validated preoperative risk index, the Surgical Apgar Score (SAS) enhanced the precision of cardiac risk evaluation for noncardiac surgical procedures. Additional investigation is required to elucidate how intraoperative data can more effectively inform postoperative decision-making.

Source: journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/Abstract/2023/07000/Improved_Re_estimation_of_Perioperative_Cardiac.11.aspx