For a study, the researchers sought to test the feasibility and preliminary efficacy of the Perioperative Pain Self (PePS) intervention, which was based on cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) principles, in reducing chronic pain and long-term opiate usage. This was a mixed-methods randomized controlled trial in a mixed surgical group, with primary outcomes at 3-months postsurgery and assignment to standard care or PePS. Veterans from the United States military who lived in rural areas made up the sample. PePS substantially affected the probabilities of moderate-severe pain (on average over the last week) at 3-months postsurgery, even when preoperative moderate-severe pain was controlled for. The adjusted odds ratio was 0.25 (95% CI: 0.07–0.95, P<0.05). About 15% (6/39) of standard care participants and 2% (1/45) of PePS participants had used opioids in the previous 7 days at 3-months postsurgery: The adjusted odds ratio was 0.10 (95% CI: 0.01–1.29, P=.08). There were no significant differences in depression, anxiety, or pain catastrophizing between the 2 arms. The study’s outcomes back up the PePS intervention’s feasibility and preliminary efficacy.

Source:journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/Abstract/2022/01000/Enhancing_the_Biopsychosocial_Approach_to.35.aspx