Enhancing Pregnancy-Related Anxiety with an Interactive Childbirth Education Platform

The following is a summary of “An interactive childbirth education platform to improve pregnancy-related anxiety: a randomized trial,” published in the JULY 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Zafman, et al.

Perinatal anxiety is a prevalent pregnancy condition associated with adverse maternal and neonatal outcomes. Intervention focusing on childbirth education and health literacy has shown promise in reducing pregnancy-related anxiety. However, traditional in-person programs have limitations, including transportation and childcare issues. Additionally, the effectiveness of these programs in high-risk patients remains uncertain. Therefore, for a study, researchers sought to compare the impact of an interactive online childbirth education platform (Birthly) with usual prenatal education on anxiety, emergency healthcare utilization, and delivery outcomes in high-risk pregnancies.

A randomized trial compared the intervention group receiving an interactive online childbirth education platform combined with usual prenatal education with the control group receiving usual prenatal education alone. The study included nulliparous, English-speaking patients with internet access and high-risk pregnancies due to medical or mental health disorders. Patients from two urban clinics serving underresourced populations were enrolled before 20 weeks of gestation. The intervention comprised access to a clinician-moderated online community and three interactive courses (prenatal bootcamp, breastfeeding, and newborn care). A pregnancy-related Anxiety Scale questionnaire was given out at randomization and between weeks 34 and 40 of the pregnancy. The Pregnancy-related Anxiety Scale score in the third trimester was the main outcome, while changes in scores, unplanned emergency visits, birth outcomes, and postpartum outcomes were the secondary outcomes.

A total of 90 patients were randomized, with no significant differences in demographics or baseline Pregnancy-related Anxiety Scale scores between the groups. The majority of patients self-identified as Black and had public insurance. More than 60% of patients in the intervention group completed at least one Birthly course. Patients in the intervention group had significantly lower third-trimester Pregnancy-related Anxiety Scale scores (indicating lower anxiety) compared to those in the usual care group (44.6±7.3 vs. 53.9±13.8; P<.01), with a decrease in score of 8.3 points vs. 0.7 for the usual care group (P<.01). Additionally, patients in the intervention group had fewer unscheduled emergency visits (1 [0–2] vs. 2 [1–3]; P=.003). There were no significant differences in delivery outcomes. Patients in the intervention group were more likely to breastfeed at delivery, although this was not different at the postpartum visit. Finally, patients who received the intervention reported higher satisfaction with their childbirth education (94.6% vs. 64.9%; P<.01).

The findings suggested that an interactive online childbirth education platform can reduce pregnancy-related anxiety and emergency healthcare utilization while improving satisfaction in high-risk pregnancies. It indicated the potential benefits of such interventions in supporting maternal well-being and neonatal outcomes in the patient population.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(23)00237-5/fulltext