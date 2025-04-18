Enhancing Psychosocial Wellbeing With Arts on Prescription

Photo Credit: Freepik

The following is a summary of “Healthier together. How arts on prescription can promote psychosocial wellbeing: a qualitative study,” published in the April 2025 issue of BMC Primary Care by Jensen & Brorsson.

Mental health issues are rising, placing strain on primary healthcare. Arts on Prescription (AoP) offers a structured approach to support mental health through creative activities.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on AoP over 3 years.

They recruited primary healthcare patients for a 10-week group-based arts programme, held twice a week for 2 hours (22 sessions in total). Participants referred from 18 primary healthcare centers, volunteered for one-to-one semi-structured interviews, with 28 participants interviewed. The transcribed interviews were analyzed using thematic analysis.

The results showed three themes: Social Community & Connectedness, Self-efficacy, and Routine & Structure. Participants reported positive effects on psychosocial wellbeing, including finding common ground, feeling healthier and more human, connecting with inner resources, and establishing new routines through the AoP programme.

Investigators highlighted the potential of Arts on Prescription programmes to promote holistic psychosocial wellbeing. The programmes facilitated personal growth through community engagement and structured arts activities with salutogenic approaches.

Source:bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-025-02800-6