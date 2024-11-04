Enhancing Weight Loss With Personalized Feedback

Photo Credit: Prostock-Studio

A qualitative study published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Nursing examined the utility and limitations of remotely delivered feedback messages about physical activity among patients undergoing a 12-month weight loss intervention. Jacob K. Kariuki, PhD, affiliated with Emory University, and colleagues analyzed feedback from 23 people who participated in Zoom-based focus groups while enrolled in the SMARTER study. The focus groups explored their experiences with the SMARTER app, Fitbit Charge 2, Aria II scale, and daily weighing. The participants highlighted the importance of personalized feedback, including message timing, content, and engagement, as key to their adherence. Challenges included frustration over limited weight loss despite ongoing engagement, difficulties accessing feedback within a strict 60-minute window, and external factors hindering behavior change. The researchers emphasized the need for adaptable, user-centered design in digital health interventions to improve engagement and outcomes. The findings offer directions for optimizing remotely delivered feedback in future weight loss programs for patients with obesity.