SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Enhancing Weight Loss With Personalized Feedback

Nov 04, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Kariuki J, et al. The utility and limitations of remotely delivered feedback messages regarding physical activity in a 12-month weight loss intervention: Insights from the SMARTER trial focus groups. J Cardiovasc Nurs. Published online October 14, 2024. doi:10.1097/JCN.0000000000001134

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU