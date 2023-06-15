The following is a summary of “Epidemiologic Assessment of Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease Presentation in NYC During COVID-19,” published in the May 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Rosenbaum, et al.

The development of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) was believed to be influenced by a combination of genetic susceptibility, microbial factors, and immune triggers, including infections. It has been observed that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus causing COVID-19, may have the potential to contribute to autoimmune diseases, as seen with the increased incidence of type 1 diabetes mellitus. Public health measures such as mask-wearing and closures have significantly reduced viral infections, including influenza-like illnesses, during the year 2020. For a study, researchers sought to assess the impact of SARS-CoV-2 and associated interventions on the presentation of pediatric IBD cases in New York City.

The study focused on new diagnoses recorded at a consortium of four institutions from 2016 to June 2022. By applying a time series model (autoregressive integrated moving average model) to monthly and quarterly case numbers for each disease from January 2016 to March 2020, they forecasted the period from April 2020 to June 2022.

The findings indicated no decrease in ulcerative colitis (UC) or Crohn’s disease (CD) following the decline in overall viral illnesses. Instead, there was a statistically significant increase in CD diagnoses and a rise in UC diagnoses, suggesting a general upward trend in the incidence of pediatric IBD surpassing the baseline growth rate. The results suggested a potential association between SARS-CoV-2 infection rates and the subsequent development of pediatric IBD.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2023/05000/Epidemiologic_Assessment_of_Pediatric_Inflammatory.12.aspx