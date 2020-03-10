To describe the epidemiology of Enterobacterales producing carbapenemases (EPC) in a tertiary hospital.

A retrospective observational study, all patients with a positive sample for EPC treated in hospitalization or in the Emergency Department were included, between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2016.

A total of 272 patients (316 samples) were included: 155 (57%) male. Mean age of 70.4 years (95% CI 68.2 -72.7). Mean Charlson index was 3.6 (95% CI 3.4-3.8). In 63.2% the acquisition was nosocomial, in 35.3% it was health-care associated (HA). 55.1% presented infection, the most frequent infection was urinary tract infection (UTI) (58.7%). The most frequent species were Klebsiella pneumoniae (62.7%) and Enterobacter cloacae (10.1%). The most frequent types of carbapenemase were OXA-48 (53.8%) and VIM (43%). The nosocomial acquisition was associated with the male gender, transplantation, immunosuppression, admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or surgical service, prior antibiotic treatment, Enterobacter, VIM, respiratory and intra-abdominal infections. The HA acquisition was associated with age and comorbidity, nursery home origin, bladder catheterization, greater number of outpatient procedures, previous hospital admission, K. pneumoniae and E. coli, OXA-48, coproduction of extended spectrum betalactamases, UTI and sepsis.

Patients who acquire EPC in nursery homes frequently have an infection. Patients with nosocomial acqui-sition are colonized by EPC in the ICU, in relation to invasive procedures and transplantation. This population has a higher mortality due to developing respiratory infections by EPC.

