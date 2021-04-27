Researchers conducted this study to understand the current global epidemiological data of anaphylaxis and identify potential strategies to improve patients’ care and prevention.

Anaphylaxis mortality and MMS may gain new perspectives with implementing the ICD-11 in the forthcoming years. Improving the quality of epidemiological data related to anaphylaxis should clarify some areas of uncertainty about risk factors, leading to better targeting strategies to protect those at risk, and support decision-making to facilitate healthcare planning and implementation of public health measures to prevent anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis is a complex non-communicable disease with an adverse impact on a patient’s health-related quality of life and their careers. A significant proportion of deaths may be preventable. It requires an integrated, holistic plan to improve healthcare quality, and gather accurate and comparable epidemiological data is critical. Improving the quality of epidemiological data related to anaphylaxis should clarify some areas of uncertainty about risk factors, leading to better targeting strategies to protect those at risk. As knowledge derived from populations is critical information for more realistic decision-making, the construction of the new section addressed to anaphylaxis in the ICD-11 will allow the collection of more accurate epidemiological data.

Reference: https://journals.lww.com/co-allergy/Abstract/2021/04000/Epidemiology_of_anaphylaxis.12.aspx