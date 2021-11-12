Food-induced anaphylaxis is still a major cause of hospitalization, particularly in youngsters. This review summarises recent developments in understanding the epidemiology of IgE-mediated food allergy, as well as probable reasons for its increased prevalence. Food allergy incidence in Western nations has risen faster than changes in the DNA may occur; hence, environmental factors are likely to have a role. Recent research, on the other hand, suggests that hereditary risk influences reactions to environmental risk factors. Environmental peanut exposure has been linked to an increased risk of peanut allergy in people with filaggrin null mutations, with sensitization happening through a compromised skin barrier. In the context of genetic predisposition, reduced microbial and vitamin D exposure are also top possibilities for risk factors for food allergy. Furthermore, HLA-DR and HLA-DQ gene region variations appear to have a role in peanut allergy, however, no studies have been conducted to examine their responsiveness to environmental cues. Finally, data from observational cohorts and the first large-scale intervention studies for food allergy prevention suggest early oral allergen exposure to lower the prevalence of particular food allergies, which is influencing population-level public health guidelines.

New research is shedding light on the prevalence, causes, and mechanisms of food allergy. Recent discoveries are influencing public health guidelines in industrialized nations, with the potential to prevent or reverse the rise in food allergy prevalence.

Reference:https://journals.lww.com/co-allergy/Abstract/2015/10000/Epidemiology_of_food_allergy_and_food_induced.4.aspx