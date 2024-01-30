Epinephrine Pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics: Neffy, EpiPen, and Manual Intramuscular Injection Administration Study

The following is a summary of “Pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of epinephrine after single and repeat administration of neffy, EpiPen, and manual intramuscular injection,” published in the DECEMBER 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Casale, et al.

Epinephrine is crucial for treating severe allergic reactions, but current administration methods, such as auto-injectors and manual intramuscular injections, face challenges in user compliance. Neffy, an intranasal epinephrine delivery device, offers a potential alternative. For a study, researchers sought to compare the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of neffy 2.0 mg with EpiPen 0.3 mg and manual intramuscular injection 0.3 mg and to assess their manual intramuscular injection in healthy subjects.

A randomized, crossover study involving 59 healthy subjects assessed single and repeated doses of epinephrine with neffy, EpiPen, and manual intramuscular injection. Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic parameters were evaluated before and at various intervals after dosing.

Neffy‘s pharmacokinetic profile fell between EpiPen (753 pg/mL) and manual intramuscular injection (339 pg/mL), with a mean peak plasma level of 481 pg/mL. Neffy, when administered once or twice, demonstrated more pronounced increases in pharmacodynamic parameters compared to EpiPen or manual injection.

Neffy‘s pharmacokinetic profile aligned with approved injection products, and its pharmacodynamic responses were comparable to or better than those of approved injection products. Neffy presents a potentially safe and effective option, especially for patients or caregivers hesitant to use injection devices.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(23)01059-X/fulltext