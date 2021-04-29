Barrier dysfunction, tissue fibrosis, and remodeling are essential processes of the pathophysiology of CRS. The role of EMT has been assessed in various studies in CRS. In this review, we summarized the pathophysiologic mechanisms of EMT related to CRS, particularly neutrophilic CRS.

Loss of epithelial characteristics due to EMT makes leaky epithelium, and transformed mesenchymal cells cause fibrosis and remodeling. Hypoxia, allergens like house dust mites, infections, and air pollutants were related to the pathogenesis of neutrophilic CRS. These factors are known to induce barrier dysfunction and EMT in sinonasal epithelia. Some molecular pathways associated with EMT have been recognized in CRS, including interferon-γ/p38/extracellular signal-regulated kinase, high-mobility group box 1/receptor of advanced glycosylation end-products, TGF-β1/SMAD, and Wnt/β-catenin-signaling pathways. Apart from this, several microRNAs have been identified to regulate EMT in CRS.

The study concluded that EMT is an essential pathogenesis mechanism for CRS. The factors cause EMT in clients with CRS, and the associated molecular mechanisms are linked to neutrophilic inflammation. Further studies on CRS endotype and phenotype are needed to clarify the implication of EMT on CRS pathogenesis.

