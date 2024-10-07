EQ-5D Shows Room for Improvement in Asthma

The authors of a review published in The Patient synthesized evidence on the construct validity and responsiveness of the EQ-5D in comparison to asthma-specific QOL measures, including the Asthma Quality of Life Questionnaire (AQLQ) and the Asthma Quality of Life-5 Dimensions (AQL-5D). Using the COSMIN method, the researchers analyzed data from 37 studies, comprising 493 tests (428 for construct validity, 65 for responsiveness). The EQ-5D met 78.4% of construct validity hypotheses and 76.9% of responsiveness hypotheses, with good or adequate methodological quality in most tests. The pooled correlation between the EQ-5D index and AQLQ scores was 0.52, and the EQ visual analog scale correlated at 0.53 with AQLQ. Cohen’s d ratios and standardized response means indicated moderate psychometric performance for EQ-5D, but comparisons with disease-specific measures like AQLQ suggested room for improvement. The researchers concluded that the EQ-5D showed good validity and responsiveness in patients with asthma, but it may benefit from further refinement for this specific population.

Author Teresa Sellinger