For a study, the researchers sought to explain the current use of the Emergency Room – Resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta (ER-REBOA) catheter, as well as the outcomes and issues that come with it. Over the course of a year, a prospective observational study was conducted at 6 Level 1 Trauma Centers. Age more than 15 years old, evidence of truncal bleeding below the diaphragm, and a decision for emergency hemorrhage control intervention within 60 minutes of arrival were the inclusion criteria. REBOA information, demographics, injury mechanism, complications, and outcomes were gathered. A total of 8,166 patients were screened for participation in the study. REBOA was used to treat transient bleeding in 75. With a median injury severity score (ISS) of 34, a blunt injury occurred in 80% of cases (21, 43). In Zone 1, 47 REBOAs were installed, while in Zone 3, 28 REBOAs were placed. Although 5 minutes after REBOA inflating, systolic blood pressure increased from 67 (40, 83) mm Hg to 108 (90, 128) mm Hg (P=0.02). In 17 patients (26.6%), cardiopulmonary resuscitation was continued during REBOA insertion, and 10 patients (58.8%) had spontaneous circulation return after REBOA inflation. The procedure had a 6.6% complication rate. The overall mortality rate was 52%. REBOA could be used in patients who have suffered blunt or penetrating trauma, as well as those who were in cardiac arrest. Balloon inflation enhanced hemodynamics evenly and was linked to a 59% restoration of spontaneous circulation in patients in cardiac arrest. The ER-REBOA catheter was technically safe to use and has a low rate of procedural complications.

Source:journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/Abstract/2022/02000/Prospective_Observational_Evaluation_of_the.60.aspx