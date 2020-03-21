NAIROBI (Reuters) – Eritrea has confirmed its first coronavirus case, in a traveler arriving from Norway, its information minister said on Saturday.

“The Ministry of Health announced this evening the first confirmed case of a coronavirus patient who arrived at Asmara International Airport from Norway with Fly Dubai at 7:00 a.m,” Yemane Meskel said on Twitter.

He added that the 39-year-old was an Eritrean national with permanent residence in Norway and was undergoing treatment.

