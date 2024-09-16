Erythropoietin regulates osteoclast formation via up-regulating PPARγ expression.

Erythropoietin (EPO), expressed in red blood progenitor cells, primarily regulates erythropoiesis by binding to its receptor. Besides anemia, recent studies have identified new therapeutic indications for EPO that are not connected to red blood cell formation. Elevated EPO levels harm bone homeostasis in adult organisms and are associated with increased osteoclast; however, the underlying molecular mechanisms remain unclear. This study demonstrated that EPO enhanced osteoclast differentiation and bone resorption in vitro. We showed that EPO promoted osteoclast formation by up-regulating PPARγ expression through activating the Jak2/ERK signaling pathway. Consistently, PPARγ antagonists rescued the hyperactivation of osteoclasts due to EPO, while PPARγ agonists reversed the EMP9-mediated decrease in osteoclast differentiation. Further, exposing female mice to EPO for two months led to a decrease in bone mass and increased osteoclast numbers. The present results suggested that EPO promotes osteoclastogenesis by regulating the Jak2/ERK/ PPARγ signaling pathway. From a clinical perspective, the risk of compromised bone health should be considered when using EPO to treat anemia in post-operative patients with intertrochanteric fractures of the femur, as it could significantly impact the patient’s recovery and quality of life.© 2024. The Author(s).

Author admin