SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Erythropoietin regulates osteoclast formation via up-regulating PPARγ expression.

Sep 16, 2024

Experts: Xiao Liu,Mengxue Zhou,Yifan Wu,Xiang Gao,Lei Zhai,Liang Liu,Huan Geng

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Xiao Liu

    Department of Orthopedics, The Second Affiliated Hospital, School of Medicine, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, 310058, China.

    Mengxue Zhou

    Key Laboratory of Tea Biology and Resource Utilization of Ministry of Agriculture, Tea Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Hangzhou, 310008, China.

    Yifan Wu

    Department of Orthopedics, The Second Affiliated Hospital, School of Medicine, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, 310058, China.

    Xiang Gao

    Department of Orthopedics, The Second Affiliated Hospital, School of Medicine, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, 310058, China.

    Lei Zhai

    Meiao Dingcheng Clinic Limited Company, Tianjin, 300000, China.

    Liang Liu

    Department of Orthopedics, The Second Affiliated Hospital, School of Medicine, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, 310058, China. llzju2014@163.com.

    Huan Geng

    Department of Orthopedics, The Second Affiliated Hospital, School of Medicine, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, 310058, China. genghuan1989@zju.edu.cn.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST