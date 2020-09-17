The ESMO Virtual Congress 2020, September 19-21, will present promising new developments aimed at improving cancer patient care. In response to the needs of the moment, the scientific program will include a dedicated COVID-19 and cancer research track.
ESMO 2020 will offer: live streaming of sessions; a live chat and Q&A function; pre-recorded sessions on demand; industry satellite symposia on demand; e-posters; a virtual exhibition; live chat with exhibitors; other post-event resources. While it is likely that many of the networking opportunities will be lost, there are still plenty of clinical highlights.
Pivotal trial results and late-breaking abstracts once again come out swinging against NSCLC and ES-SCLC lung cancer.
Key presentations include:
- Exploratory data from the ADAURA Phase III Trial showing further support for the unprecedented patient benefit of osimertinib (Tagrisso)in the adjuvant treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) also presented in a Presidential Symposium
- Data from the PACIFIC Phase III Trial in unresectable Stage III NSCLC and the CASPIAN Phase III trial in extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), two late-breaking presentations strengthening the Company’s leadership in the treatment of lung cancer.
- RELAY trial results look at outcomes by EGFR mutation type in previously untreated EGFR-mutated metastatic NSCLC patients with ramucirumab in combination with erlotinib for the first-line treatment of people with metastatic NSCLC with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) mutations.
- Patient-reported outcomes on health-related quality of life from the Phase 3 CheckMate–9LA trial of nivolumab (Opdivo) plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) in combination with two cycles of chemotherapy versus chemotherapy in patients with metastatic advanced NSCLC.
More information visit: ESMO Virtual Congress 2020