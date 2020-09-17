ESMO 2020 will offer: live streaming of sessions; a live chat and Q&A function; pre-recorded sessions on demand; industry satellite symposia on demand; e-posters; a virtual exhibition; live chat with exhibitors; other post-event resources. While it is likely that many of the networking opportunities will be lost, there are still plenty of clinical highlights.

Pivotal trial results and late-breaking abstracts once again come out swinging against NSCLC and ES-SCLC lung cancer.