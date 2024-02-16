Essential Guidance for Individuals With IA Considering MTX Treatment

The following is a summary of “Information required by people with inflammatory arthritis to take methotrexate: a mixed-methods systematic review,” published in the February 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Logan et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to glean insights into characteristics, content, and preferred formats of information that empower patients with inflammatory arthritis (IA) to adhere to methotrexate (MTX).

They conducted a literature search using MEDLINE, The Cochrane Library, Embase, CINAHL, PsychInfo, GreyEU, Web of Science, and Open Dissertation to find studies published (2000 to December 2022). Studies included factors related to MTX information needs for individuals aged 18 years and above with IA. Adhered to JBI Guidelines for systematic reviews, using validated tools for data extraction and quality assessment. Data underwent reflexive thematic analysis for analysis.

The results showed 13 studies (comprising 7 quantitative, 2 mixed-methods, and 4 qualitative) with 3425 adults, primarily females (71%, n=2434), aged between 20 and 84 years. A predominant theme emerged, highlighting the significance of person-centered care, including three interrelated themes. Firstly, acknowledge the necessity for MTX treatment. Secondly, there are apprehensions regarding MTX intake and demand for personalized information and support. Evidence limitations involved using diverse measures and tools for assessing information requirements.

Investigators concluded that MTX info in IA needs to be individual-focused, not generic. Training should prioritize individual needs & clear resources.

Source: academic.oup.com/rheumatology/advance-article/doi/10.1093/rheumatology/keae055/7602562