Estimated 7.2 Million Americans 65 Years and Older Have Alzheimer Dementia

THURSDAY, May 1, 2025 (HealthDay News) — An estimated 7.2 million Americans aged 65 years and older are living with Alzheimer dementia, and almost all adults feel it is important to diagnose the disease in the early stages, according to a report published by the Alzheimer’s Association.

The authors of the report describe the prevalence, mortality and morbidity, caregiving, and costs of care for Alzheimer disease. In addition, the report focuses on knowledge, interest, and views regarding detection and treatment of Alzheimer disease.

According to the report, in 2025, an estimated 7.2 million Americans aged 65 years and older are living with Alzheimer dementia (11 percent of those aged 65 years and older). People diagnosed at earlier stages (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia) are eligible for new anti-amyloid medications (donanemab and lecanemab). Ninety-nine percent of Americans said it is important to diagnose Alzheimer disease in the early stages of the disease. Fifty-nine percent viewed cognitive screening as an important aspect of preventive health care. Seventy-nine percent of Americans would want to know if they had Alzheimer disease before experiencing symptoms or before symptoms interfere with daily activities. More than 90 percent of Americans would definitely or probably want a simple medical test to detect Alzheimer disease: 91 percent before symptoms appear and 95 percent when experiencing early symptoms. Eighty-three percent would want to undergo simple medical testing to allow for earlier treatment and care.

“Our survey finds that people want to know if they have Alzheimer [disease], and they want to know before it impacts their daily life,” Elizabeth Edgerly, Ph.D., senior director of Community Programs and Services at the Alzheimer’s Association, said in a statement.

