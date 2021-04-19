FRIDAY, April 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The COVID-19 death toll in Europe has surpassed 1 million, and it is seeing about 1.6 million new cases each week, a top World Health Organization official said Thursday.

The comments from Hans Kluge, M.D., were meant to emphasize the need for Europe to maintain social distancing and speed up vaccinations as variants of the new coronavirus push new infections to record levels in some nations, the Associated Press reported. Kluge, who spoke to reporters during a visit to Greece, did note there are “early signs that transmission may be slowing across several countries” in the European region and pointed to “declining incidence” among the oldest people.

Nearly 3 million deaths worldwide have been linked to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States, Brazil, and Mexico are the nations with the highest numbers of deaths, with more than 1.1 million collectively, the AP reported. In Britain, new COVID-19 infections and deaths have dropped dramatically since January due to an aggressive vaccination program and a prolonged national lockdown that is only being reversed in stages.

Addressing recent concerns about clotting issues with some vaccines, Kluge also said the risk for people suffering blood clots is far higher for people with COVID-19 than for people who receive the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the AP reported. “Let there be no doubt about it, the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective in reducing COVID-19 hospitalization and preventing deaths,” he said, adding that the WHO continues to recommend its use for all eligible adults.

