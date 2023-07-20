EVAH in Transplanted SCID Patients: A Study of Late-Onset Cases

The following is a summary of “Late-onset enteric virus infection associated with hepatitis (EVAH) in transplanted SCID patients,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Riller, et al.

Severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) can be treated with allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) or gene therapy (GT), but some patients may develop persistent hepatitis as a late-onset manifestation after treatment. For a study, researchers sought to understand the prevalence and underlying mechanisms of persistent hepatitis in transplanted SCID patients (SCIDH+) and to identify risk factors and potential treatments.

Various techniques, including pathology assessments, metagenomics, single-cell transcriptomics, and cytometry by time of flight, were used to extensively study tissues from SCIDH+ patients and compare them to asymptomatic SCID patients without hepatitis (SCIDH-).

Among the patients studied, 11 developed persistent hepatitis, with a median onset of 6 years after HSCT or GT. Chronic enteric viruses (such as human Aichi virus, norovirus, and sapovirus) in the liver and/or stools were found in the SCIDH+ group but not in the SCIDH- group (n = 12). Multiomics analysis revealed an expansion of effector memory CD8+ T cells with high levels of type I and II interferon signatures. Risk factors for hepatitis included the absence of myeloablation during conditioning, split chimerism, and defective B-cell function, which accounted for 25% of the 44 SCID patients with these characteristics. Partially myeloablative retransplantation or GT in patients with this condition, termed “enteric virus infection associated with hepatitis,” resulted in the reconstitution of T- and B-cell immunity and remission of hepatitis in 5 patients, along with viral clearance.

Persistent hepatitis in transplanted SCID patients is linked to chronic enteric viral infection and immune dysregulation. It represented a significant risk factor for patients with defective B-cell function. Further investigations were needed to understand this condition better and develop effective treatments.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(23)00009-X/fulltext