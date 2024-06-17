Evaluating Access to Prescription Medications in the Atopic Dermatitis Patient Population in the USA.

Despite advances in atopic dermatitis (AD) treatments, many patients face challenges obtaining medications. This study aimed to determine the frequency and causes of insurance coverage delays and denials for AD prescriptions and characterize the associated wait times and extent to which patients understand what to do when faced with a coverage issue.

This was a cross-sectional, observational study in which adult U.S. residents (aged 18+ years) with AD or caregivers of pediatric U.S. patients with AD (aged 0-17 years) completed an online survey (3 June-16 July 2021).

Respondents (N = 978) were primarily adults with AD (81.8%), female (67.7%), and white (70.2%). There were 645 insurance delays or denials for AD prescriptions, with 48.1% (470/978) of respondents experiencing at least one delay/denial in the past year. Most delays/denials were for topical steroids (39.2%, 253/645), the most highly used prescription treatment class (83.9%, 821/978). However, the highest rate of delay/denials was for biologics, of which 43.6% (109/250) of all prescriptions faced a delay or denial. Denials were caused primarily by step therapy (27.6%) and delays by prior authorization (55.1%). Only 56.0% of respondents said they would know what to do if they faced an issue with AD prescription coverage.

Patients with AD frequently experience insurance-related barriers to obtaining recommended therapies, and many do not know how to respond when these barriers arise. Strategies to improve timely therapeutic access are needed.

© 2024. The Author(s).

