The following is a summary of “Biomarkers of erythropoiesis response to intravenous iron in a crossover pilot study in unexplained anemia of the elderly,” published in the April 2023 issue of Hematology by Yoo, et al.

For a study, researchers investigated the effect of intravenous (IV) iron sucrose on the 6-minute walk test and hemoglobin levels in older adults with unexplained anemia and ferritin levels of 20-200 ng/mL. The aim was to investigate the biochemical response of anemia to IV iron by studying the dynamics of biomarkers of erythropoiesis and iron indices over 12 weeks after treatment.

The study involved a randomized, controlled trial of the initially IV iron-treated group of 9 subjects and the subsequently IV iron treated 10 subjects from the delayed treatment group.

The study found that hemoglobin levels increased from 11.0 to 11.7 g/dL 12 weeks after initiating IV iron treatment of 1000 mg divided weekly over 5 weeks. In addition, the early changes of iron loading after 1-2 IV iron doses included an increase in serum iron by 184 mcg/dL, ferritin by 184 ng/mL, and hepcidin by 7.49 ng/mL, while soluble transferrin receptor (STfR) and serum erythropoietin (EPO) declined by 0.55 mg/L and 3.5 mU/mL, respectively. These changes indicated an erythroid response and enhanced iron trafficking, suggesting that IV iron can overcome iron-deficient or iron-restricted erythropoiesis.

The results provided new insights into the potential and targetable mechanism of iron-restricted erythropoiesis in patients with unexplained anemia of the elderly. The study supports larger prospective trials of IV iron among anemic older adults with low to normal ferritin.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2204613