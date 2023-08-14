Evaluating CellDetect Performance for Bladder Cancer Detection: Compared to Urine Cytology and UroVysion

The following is a summary of “Performance of CellDetect for detection of bladder cancer: Comparison with urine cytology and UroVysion,” published in the June 2023 issue of Urologic Oncology by Shefer et al.

Comparing the efficacy of CellDetect, a new biomarker, to that of urine cytology and UroVysiontechnology for the detection of bladder cancer is the objective. Researchers conducted a prospective, blinded, single-center investigation on patients undergoing routine surveillance for noninvasive bladder cancer and those scheduled for transurethral resection of the bladder tumor or radical cystectomy with IRB approval. The study excluded patients with bladder catheters, neobladder, ileal conduit, urinary stones, or upper tract carcinoma. Each participant’s void urine sample was collected and divided into three equal aliquots (CellDetect, Urine cytology, and Urovysion).

The pathology of the surgical specimen was regarded as the gold standard against which the three biomarkers were evaluated. The median age of the 93 patients in the study cohort was 68 years (range: 34–92 years), and the male-to-female ratio was 12:1. In 46% of cases, pathologic evaluation revealed malignancy, of which 81% had a history of urothelial bladder cancer. CellDetect performed the best among all examined markers, followed by urine cytology and U-FISH, with diagnostic odds ratios of 4.33, 3.85, and 2.5, respectively.

This test had an overall sensitivity of 84%, specificity of 80%, negative predictive value of 88%, and positive predictive value of 74%. The benefit of this novel biomarker was observed in both high- and low-grade cases. This study demonstrates the superiority of CellDetect over urine cytology and U-FISH for detecting urothelial bladder cancer. Without impairing the assay’s specificity, the assay’s superior performance was maintained across all cancer grades and stages. Additional research is necessary to determine whether it can be a noninvasive cystoscopy alternative.

