Evaluating Clinical Results in Pediatric Patients with Ileocolonic CD: Infliximab Vs. Adalimumab

The following is a summary of “Comparison of Clinical Outcomes in Pediatric Patients with Ileocolonic Crohn Disease Treated with Infliximab Versus Adalimumab,” published in the September 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Fanous, et al.

In ulcerative colitis patients, infliximab is generally more effective than adalimumab, especially in severe cases. However, whether this holds for patients with Crohn’s disease (CD) when it involves the colon is still being determined. For a study, researchers sought to compare the clinical effectiveness of infliximab and adalimumab in pediatric patients with ileocolonic (L3) CD.

The retrospective research included individuals under 18 with ileocolonic CD treated with either infliximab or adalimumab between 2014 and 2021. The primary outcome was achieving steroid-free clinical remission by the 52-week mark. Secondary outcomes included any treatment adjustments, medication discontinuation, hospitalizations related to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and the need for surgery during the first year of treatment.

The study identified 74 patients treated with adalimumab and 41 with infliximab, with similar demographics. Significantly fewer patients in the adalimumab group received concomitant immunomodulator therapy when they started biologic treatment (28% vs. 85%, P < 0.001). The infliximab group had higher rates of treatment intensification at the end of the induction period (EOI) and 52 weeks (55% vs. 32% and 88% vs. 46%, P < 0.001). Because there were substantial differences in the initial median Pediatric Crohn Disease Activity Index scores (20.0 [interquartile range, IQR 15.0–27.5] vs. 11.0 [IQR 7.5–20.0] for infliximab and adalimumab groups, respectively, P < 0.001), propensity score matching was performed. After matching, the adalimumab group had a significantly higher rate of patients achieving steroid-free clinical remission by EOI (93.8% vs. 46.9%, P < 0.001). However, the rates were comparable at the one-year mark. Additionally, markers of inflammation and fecal calprotectin values were similar at these time points. The two groups also had similar rates of discontinuation of medication, IBD-related hospitalizations, and the need for surgery.

In a retrospective analysis of patients with ileocolonic CD, adalimumab and infliximab showed similar outcomes by the 52-week mark.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/abstract/2023/09000/comparison_of_clinical_outcomes_in_pediatric.9.aspx