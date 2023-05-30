The following is a summary of “Use of Instrumental Variable Analyses for Evaluating Comparative Effectiveness in Empirical Applications of Oncology: A Systematic Review,” published in the May 2023 issue of Oncology by Lu, et al.

For a systematic review, researchers sought to examine the utilization and trends of instrumental variables (IVs) in oncology research, assess the quality and comprehensiveness of IV reporting, and evaluate the agreement and interpretation of IV results compared to other observational research techniques for determining comparative effectiveness.

To achieve this, a systematic search of observational empirical oncology papers was conducted to identify studies that evaluated the comparative effectiveness of cancer treatments using IV methods. The search was performed using EMBASE and MEDLINE for a keyword search and Scopus and Web of Science for a citation search. From February 2001 to June 2021, 65 empirical papers were identified.

The most common type of IV used was geographic variation (50.8%), and binary instruments were used in most IV applications (53.8%). Concurrent analyses using another non-IV method to adjust for confounding were conducted in 56 (86.2%) studies, with 17 (30.4%) producing results that diverged from IV approaches. From 2011 to 2021, there was a modest increase in the utilization of IV methods, which remained largely limited to the United States (76.9%). However, the quality and comprehensiveness of IV reporting varied significantly, with only 20 (30.8%) studies fully accounting for the underlying assumptions required for a valid IV analysis.

Therefore, the study concluded that there is limited utilization and variable quality of IV analyses in oncology, and future research should aim to establish standards to improve the transparency, quality, and completeness of IV reporting in this field.

Source: ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.22.00023