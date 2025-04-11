Evaluating Electrode Position in Sacral Neuromodulation Through Threshold Measurements

Photo Credit: Silver Place

The following is a summary of “A prospective feasibility study to differentiate sacral neuromodulation lead electrode configurations using motor and sensory thresholds and locations of sensation,” published in the April 2025 issue of BMC Urology by He et al.

Accurate sacral neuromodulation (SNM) depends on intraoperative and postoperative stimulation measurements. The value of pelvic floor motor thresholds (PFMT), toe/leg motor thresholds (TMT), and sensory thresholds (ST) in quantitative research remains uncertain.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to assess the utility of PFMT, TMT, and ST in differentiating SNM electrode configurations.

They enrolled 16 participants: 8 received Axonics SNM, 6 Medtronic Interstim II, and 2 Medtronic Micro SNM. PFMT was measured post-implant; ST and location of sensation (LOS) were recorded postoperatively (PO), pre-release from the surgery center (PR), and during a follow-up clinic visit (FU). Thresholds were compared across contact and time using linear mixed-effects models.

The results showed significant PFMT differences across configurations, with lower PFMT in proximal contacts. ST showed no differences across electrodes and minimal change over time. LOS varied across patients and time points.

Investigators found that PFMT differentiated electrode configurations and may support future quantitative research. They observed no differences in ST and LOS, highlighting limitations to be confirmed in future studies.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-025-01724-8