The following is a summary of “A matched cohort comparison of endoscopic resection, chemoradiation and esophagectomy in the treatment of early-stage esophageal squamous cell carcinoma,” published in the MARCH 2023 issue of Surgery by Swanson, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to determine the efficacy of endoscopic resection in early-stage esophageal squamous cell carcinoma compared to esophagectomy and definitive chemoradiotherapy.

The National Cancer Database was queried to identify patients with cT1N0M0 esophageal squamous cell cancer between 2004 and 2017. Patients who underwent endoscopic resection were 1:1:1 propensity-matched to those who underwent esophagectomy and those who underwent definitive chemoradiotherapy using transitive match methods. The 5-year overall survival profiles for the matched cohorts were compared using the Kaplan-Meier method.

301 patients (19%) had endoscopic resection, 497 (32%) had esophagectomy, and 767 (49%) received chemotherapy and radiation. When matched cohorts were compared, patients undergoing chemoradiation had lower survival rates than those undergoing esophagectomy (32% vs. 59%, P< 0.0001). In contrast, endoscopic resection patients had survival rates comparable to those undergoing esophagectomy (53% vs. 59%, P = 0.77).

Endoscopic resection was associated with survival rates similar to esophagectomy and better than definitive chemoradiation in patients with cT1N0M0 esophageal squamous cell cancer.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(22)00782-6/fulltext