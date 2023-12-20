Evaluating enza and Leuprolide Acetate Combination Therapy vs. Enzalutamide Monotherapy in High-Risk BCR Prostate Cancer

The following is a summary of “LBA 02-09 Embark: A Phase 3 Randomized Study Of Enzalutamide Or Placebo Plus Leuprolide Acetate And Enzalutamide Monotherapy In High-Risk Biochemically Recurrent Prostate Cancer,” published in the April 2023 issue of Urology by Shore et al.

The investigation aimed to assess the effectiveness and safety of enzalutamide (enza) combined with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and enza alone in patients experiencing high-risk biochemical recurrence (BCR) after prostate cancer treatment. The EMBARK study, a phase 3 randomized trial, involved patients exhibiting high-risk BCR, defined by prostate-specific antigen (PSA) doubling time ≤9 months and PSA levels ≥2 ng/mL above nadir post-radiotherapy (RT) or ≤1 ng/mL after radical prostatectomy (RP) postoperative RT. Patients were randomly assigned to receive either enza 160 mg/day + leuprolide acetate (LA), placebo (PBO) + LA, or enza monotherapy (mono). The primary objective, assessed through blinded, independent central review (BICR), was metastasis-free survival (MFS) comparing enza + LA versus PBO + LA. Key secondary outcomes included MFS of enza mono versus PBO + LA, time to PSA progression, time to antineoplastic therapy, and overall survival (OS) for enza + LA or enza mono compared to PBO + LA. Among the 1068 patients enrolled and followed up for a median of 60.7 months, both Enza + LA and enza mono demonstrated statistically significant improvements in MFS compared to PBO + LA according to BICR assessment.

Notably, these treatments also showed significant benefits regarding PSA progression risk and time to initiation of new antineoplastic therapy. Interim OS data suggested potential trends favoring enza + LA and enza mono, although the interim efficacy boundary was not crossed for enza + LA. Fatigue and hot flashes were the most frequently reported adverse events, and no new safety concerns were observed. The findings support the efficacy and safety of enza combined with ADT and enza monotherapy in patients with high-risk BCR, emphasizing their potential to improve MFS compared to PBO + ADT. The safety profile of Enza remained consistent with previous clinical study results.

Source: auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000003361.09