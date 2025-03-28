Evaluating Influenza Vaccine Effectiveness in Children During Initial Rollout

Photo Credit: brightstars

The following is a summary of “Effectiveness of Influenza Vaccination in Children Aged 6 to 59 Months during the Inaugural 2022-2023 Season in Andalusia, Spain,” published in the March 2025 issue of Journal of Pediatrics by Palma-García et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on the first systematic influenza vaccination in Andalusia for children aged 6 to 59 months, a high-risk group. The vaccine showed moderate effectiveness against infection and high effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations.

They conducted a population-based, retrospective cohort study during the 2022-2023 influenza season on 287,661 children aged 6 to 59 months. Adjusted vaccine effectiveness (VE) was calculated using multivariable logistic regression models to estimate the likelihood of influenza diagnosis in vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

The results showed VE of 51% (95% CI: 48-53%) against infection and 69% (95% CI: 56-79%) against hospitalization in children aged 6 to 59 months. In those aged 6 to 23 months, VE was 53% (95% CI: 48-57%) against infection and 76% (95% CI: 57-87%) against hospitalization. VE was significantly higher with the two-dose schedule in both groups.

Investigators found moderate effectiveness in preventing influenza and high effectiveness in reducing influenza-related hospitalizations in children aged 6 to 59 months. They emphasized the need to strengthen vaccination coverage in this age group.

Source: jpeds.com/article/S0022-3476(25)00098-8/abstract